Wilder has only fought three times since November 2019, with two defeats to Tyson Fury blotching his previously immaculate record.

The US heavy-hitter boasts a 43-2 winning record with one draw, also against Fury, and will be determined to set up a showdown with Anthony Joshua if he can overcome Parker.

New Zealand heavyweight Parker has lost three fights in a 36-bout professional career – to British contenders Anthony Joshua, Dillian Whyte and Joe Joyce – but remains a lethal threat in the division and will be eyeing a big scalp here.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about how to watch Deontay Wilder v Joseph Parker via live stream and TV.

When is Deontay Wilder v Joseph Parker?

The fight takes place on Saturday 23rd December 2023.

TV coverage of Deontay Wilder v Joseph Parker starts from 7pm UK time on DAZN.

For more details, including expected ring-walk times, check out our Deontay Wilder v Joseph Parker fight time guide.

What channel is Deontay Wilder v Joseph Parker?

Fans can tune in to watch Deontay Wilder v Joseph Parker on DAZN and TNT Sports Box Office.

It will be live for DAZN subscribers, who will also need a PPV pass on top of their subscription for a one-off £19.99 fee.

New customers can get the first month of their subscription for 1p if they take out one-year subscription.

Alternatively, if this fight night is all you want to watch on DAZN, you can sign up for a flexible pass – the first month costs £5 – plus the PPV fee, and you can cancel at any time.

You can also tune in for the fight on TNT Sports Box Office for a one-off £19.99 fee.

Watch Deontay Wilder v Joseph Parker live stream

If you sign up to watch the fight on DAZN or TNT Sports Box Office, you can choose to enjoy it via a mobile device or cast to your TV for the full big screen experience.

Both services can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet, giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

Where is the Deontay Wilder v Joseph Parker fight?

Deontay Wilder faces Joseph Parker at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Deontay Wilder v Joseph Parker undercard

Anthony Joshua v Otto Wallin – Heavyweight

Deontay Wilder v Joseph Parker – Heavyweight

Dmitry Bivol v Lyndon Arthur – For Bivol's WBA light heavyweight title

Daniel Dubois v Jarrell Miller – Heavyweight

Jai Opetaia v Ellis Zorro – For Opetaia's IBF cruiserweight title

Filip Hrgovic v Mark de Mori – Heavyweight

Arslanbek Makhmudov v Agit Kabayel – For Kabayel's European heavyweight title

Frank Sanchez v Junior Fa – Heavyweight

