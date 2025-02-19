Beterbiev emerged victorious by majority decision, though many felt Bivol edged the tight encounter. This rematch is an opportunity for 40-year-old Beterbiev to prove his credentials, and for Bivol to seek revenge.

Elsewhere on the stacked card, Daniel Dubois faces Joseph Parker for the IBF world title belt.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about the timings for the Artur Beterbiev v Dmitry Bivol 2 fight.

When is Artur Beterbiev v Dmitry Bivol 2?

Artur Beterbiev v Dmitry Bivol 2 will take place on Saturday 22nd February 2025.

Fans can tune in to watch Artur Beterbiev v Dmitry Bivol 2 on DAZN PPV for a £19.99 fee with a seven-day free trial of DAZN, or a free month of DAZN with an instalment plan.

You can also tune in via Sky Sports Box Office for a one-off £19.95 fee. TNT Sports Box Office will also boast coverage for £19.99.

What time is Artur Beterbiev v Dmitry Bivol 2?

The Artur Beterbiev v Dmitry Bivol 2 card begins at 4pm UK time on Saturday.

The headline fight between Beterbiev and Bivol will take place several hours later, at approximately 11pm UK time. This is subject to change.

Artur Beterbiev v Dmitry Bivol 2 ring walk time

Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol are expected to make their way to the ring anytime from 10:30pm UK time.

The fight time is subject to change depending on how the previous fights develop, so keep an eye on the action on the day. Everything could shift at short notice on the night.

Artur Beterbiev v Dmitry Bivol 2 undercard

Below is the confirmed undercard information for the fight night:

Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2

Daniel Dubois vs Joseph Parker

Shakur Stevenson vs Floyd Schofield

Carlos Adames vs Hamzah Sheeraz

Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Israil Madrimov

Zhilei Zhang vs Agit Kabayel

Joshua Buatsi vs Callum Smith

