Anthony Joshua steps back into the ring for the first time in more than a year on Friday for his divisive bout with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

Joshua has promised to save the sport from his American opponent, who he plans to break down "spiritually and mentally" in Miami this weekend.

The two-time heavyweight champion's experience and physical attributes make it a complete mismatch, with the Brit expected to stop his opponent in the early rounds.

This is the opportunity that Paul has been chasing since he turned his attention to boxing in 2018, as it would be one of the sport's biggest upsets should he come out on top.

It may not be one for the boxing purists but there will be huge interest in whether Paul can shock the former champion or if Joshua will make light work of him as expected.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about how to watch Jake Paul v Anthony Joshua via live stream and TV.

When is Jake Paul v Anthony Joshua?

The fight takes place on Friday 19th December 2025.

TV coverage of Jake Paul v Anthony Joshua begins from 1am UK time in the morning of Saturday 20th December 2025 on Netflix, while the pair are expected to make their ring walk at 3:30am.

What channel is Jake Paul v Anthony Joshua?

Fans can tune in to watch Jake Paul v Anthony Joshua exclusively live on Netflix.

Watch Jake Paul v Anthony Joshua live stream

Jake Paul v Anthony Joshua can be live streamed on Netflix in the UK.

The service can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet, giving viewers full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

Where is the Jake Paul v Anthony Joshua fight?

Jake Paul faces Anthony Joshua at Kaseya Centre in Miami, Florida.

The 19,600-capacity arena is the home of the Miami Heat NBA team.

Jake Paul v Anthony Joshua undercard

Main card (from 1am on Sunday 20th December)

Jake Paul v Anthony Joshua

Alycia Baumgardner v Lela Beaudoin

Anderson Silva v Tyron Woodley

Jahmal Harvey v Kevin Cervantes

Preliminary card (from 9:45pm on Friday 19th December)

Cherneka Johnson v Amanda Galle

Caroline Dubois v Camila Panatta

Yokasta Valle v Yadira Bustillos

Avious Griffin v Justin Cardona

Keno Marley v Diarra Davis Jr

