This would be the start of twice-weekly fight nights at the iconic hotel arena which hosted Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury II earlier this year.

Safety precautions would include fighters being tested at least twice during the week leading up to fight nights which would include one main event, one co-main and three supporting bouts each.

The plans now hinge on a decision to be made by the Nevada Athletic Commission next week, with UFC also awaiting the green light.

More like this

Arum said: "Once we get those fights in and UFC gets its initial fights in, both of us will ask for additional dates.

"The key was getting enough testing, and we've got plenty of testing in Nevada to hold our events.

In terms of the fighters involved, Arum stated: "These will be the same guys we were going to have before to the extent possible," he said.

"Guys like (Olympic medalist) Shakur Stevenson and others who would have been fighting on our cards."

Advertisement

In Britain, the British Boxing Board of Control is expecting a return date for boxing to come around July, with promoter Eddie Hearn reportedly keen for fights to go ahead from his Matchroom headquarters.