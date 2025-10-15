Thousands of athletes from more than 70 countries will flock to Australia this week for the finals of the World Triathlon Championship Finals.

The culmination of the 2025 season, in Wollongong, New South Wales, will see champions crowned across men's and women's elite, U23, junior, para, and age-group categories.

Sunday's elite races follow the Olympic format – a 1.5km swim, 40km bike ride, and a 10km run – in the ultimate test of endurance, speed, and strategy.

Great Britain's Beth Potter is level with defending champion Cassandre Beaugrand at the top of the elite women's rankings and will look to clinch her second title in Australia, having won gold in 2023 and picked up silver last year.

Alex Yee's Olympic gold helped him storm to the 2024 elite men's title but he has barely featured this season. Instead, Aussie Matthew Hauser tops the standings and will look to wrap up the title on home turf.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the World Triathlon Championship Finals 2025.

How to watch and live stream World Triathlon Championship Finals 2025 in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch the World Triathlon Championship Finals 2025 via TriathlonLive.tv.

Annual (£31.99 for the year) and monthly (£9.99 per month) subscriptions are available, while pay-per-view race passes are also available for some races.

A subscription also provides access to race highlights, exclusive interviews, and an archive that goes all the way back to 1989.

TriathlonLive.tv is available on a range of platforms, including smart TVs, computers, and mobile devices.

World Triathlon Championships Finals 2025 schedule

UK time. All live on TriathlonLive.tv.

Thursday 16th October

U23 Men's Championship Final – 3:25am start, coverage from 3am

U23 Women's Championship Final – 6:30am start, coverage from 6am

Friday 17th October

Junior Men's Championship Final – 4:15am start, coverage from 4am

Junior Women's Championship Final – 6:30am start, coverage from 6am

Para Triathlon: Session 1 – coverage from 9:25pm

Para Triathlon: Session 2 – coverage from 11:55pm

Sunday 19th October

Elite Women's Championship Final – 4am start, coverage from 3:40am

Elite Men's Championship Final – 7am start, coverage from 6:40am

