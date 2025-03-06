British stars Keely Hodgkinson and Josh Kerr will not feature in the event, but a number of recognisable faces and names will be in action.

Georgia Hunter Bell will run in the 1500m, Molly Caudery competes in the pole vault and multi-discipline talent Jade O'Dowda lines up in the Pentathlon.

RadioTimes.com brings you our guide to watching the athletics at the European Athletics Indoor Championships 2025 on TV and online.

When is the European Athletics Indoor Championships 2025?

The European Athletics Indoor Championships 2025 begins on Thursday 6th March 2025 and runs until Sunday 9th March 2025.

European Athletics Indoor Championships 2025 on TV

Coverage of the European Athletics Indoor Championships will be shown live across BBC platforms.

BBC Two boasts plenty of coverage during each day of events, while every moment will also be shown on iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Fans can tune in via a range of devices, from smart TV and smartphones to computers and tablets.

European Athletics Indoor Championships 2025 TV schedule on BBC

Thursday 6th March

5pm to 9pm – BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website

Friday 7th March

8am to 1:30pm – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website

6:30pm to 9pm – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website

Saturday 8th March

8:45am to 12:30pm – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website

6pm to 9pm – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website

Sunday 9th March

9am to 12:15pm – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website

2pm to 6:30pm – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website

