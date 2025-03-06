European Athletics Indoor Championships 2025 on TV: Coverage, channel and live stream
Your guide to watching the European Athletics Indoor Championships 2025, including TV coverage and live streaming information.
The European Athletics Indoor Championships mark the start of a busy month for track and field stars.
The event in Apeldoorn, Netherlands, will draw big names from across the continent to compete for glory, with homegrown talent Femke Bol aiming to raise the roof in the relays for her country.
British stars Keely Hodgkinson and Josh Kerr will not feature in the event, but a number of recognisable faces and names will be in action.
Georgia Hunter Bell will run in the 1500m, Molly Caudery competes in the pole vault and multi-discipline talent Jade O'Dowda lines up in the Pentathlon.
RadioTimes.com brings you our guide to watching the athletics at the European Athletics Indoor Championships 2025 on TV and online.
When is the European Athletics Indoor Championships 2025?
The European Athletics Indoor Championships 2025 begins on Thursday 6th March 2025 and runs until Sunday 9th March 2025.
European Athletics Indoor Championships 2025 on TV
Coverage of the European Athletics Indoor Championships will be shown live across BBC platforms.
BBC Two boasts plenty of coverage during each day of events, while every moment will also be shown on iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.
Fans can tune in via a range of devices, from smart TV and smartphones to computers and tablets.
European Athletics Indoor Championships 2025 TV schedule on BBC
Thursday 6th March
- 5pm to 9pm – BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website
Friday 7th March
- 8am to 1:30pm – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website
- 6:30pm to 9pm – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website
Saturday 8th March
- 8:45am to 12:30pm – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website
- 6pm to 9pm – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website
Sunday 9th March
- 9am to 12:15pm – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website
- 2pm to 6:30pm – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Michael Potts is the Sport Editor for Radio Times, covering all of the biggest sporting events across the globe with previews, features, interviews and more. He has worked for Radio Times since 2019 and previously worked on the sport desk at Express.co.uk after starting his career writing features for What Culture. He achieved a first-class degree in Sports Journalism in 2014.