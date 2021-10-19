6 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Gabby goes into labour and Diane leaves

Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) prepares to flee the village but goes into labour while alone at Home Farm – will anyone come to her aid?

Diane Sugden (Elizabeth Estensen) says goodbye to Emmerdale after 22 eventful years, the police make an arrest in the aftermath of survival week, and Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh) urges Leyla Cavanagh (Roxy Shahidi) to get Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) to open up.

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for 25th – 29th October 2021

Home Farm fight

Gabby packs her bags and prepares to sneak off to Portugal, but she’s so heavily pregnant she’s praying she’ll board the plane before she pops. A family lunch with step-mum Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) leaves the girl overcome with emotion as she realises what she’s leaving behind, and she returns to Home Farm to surreptitiously zip up her suitcase.

Keeping her exit a secret from granny Kim Tate (Claire King) proves easier said than done, and eventually Gabs can’t help herself and snaps at Mrs Tate spitefully telling her she will never be part of her baby’s life. Has she aroused suspicion by her irrational actions?

Gabby goes into labour

Scared she’s jeopardised their secret escape, Gabby urges Diane to bring forward their departure and leave sooner rather than later. Diane is reluctant to rush things, but Gabby forges ahead and lugs her luggage out of Home Farm – then collapses with stomach pains!

The poor girl is in a heap on the floor and goes into labour with nobody around to help. Adding to the drama, her phone is out of battery and a power cut means she can’t charge it up. Will Gabby and the baby be OK?

Goodbye Diane

Meanwhile, after sharing a moment with old pal Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) who offers to buy her share of the B&B, Diane has been persuaded by Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) and Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles) to have an impromptu leaving party on the down-low and revels in nostalgia as she reflects on her 22 years in the village, most of it behind the Woolpack bar.

There’s the definite sense it’s the end of an era as the former landlady looks around the pub one last time, then goes to Home Farm to collect Gabby with Bernice, ready to ride off into the sunset. But with Gabby squirming around in pain and about to give birth alone, is their new start scuppered?

Survival week aftermath

Last week’s epic survival challenge ended in death, disaster and tragedy and the locals are reeling as they attempt to to pick up the pieces from the ill-fated event. As the top-secret episodes are still showing while you’re reading this we can’t give away too much so as not to spoil it, but here are few post-super soap week teasers:

The police are involved and investigating DS Rogers (Matthew Flynn) has some questions for those involved. His enquiries lead to some surprising twists, and soon someone is accused of a crime and an arrest is made. Who gets cuffed, and have the cops got the right person?

Elsewhere on Emmerdale

Mischievous Mack Boyd (Lawrence Robb) gets wind that Chloe Harris (Jessica Elland), sister of the heart donor that saved Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill), is minted, and the sneaky Scot gets that glint in his eye. Telling Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) there’s an opportunity to make some money, will Ms Dingle betray her granddaughter’s friend for a quick buck? What do you think?!

Leyla opens up to Tracy about how Liam has been lying about going to work at a hospital in Hotten, and is actually spending his ties tending to the garden at the house where him and Leanna used to live. Inspired by her own mental health struggles, Tracy tells Leyla to try and get Liam to open, but as the situation escalates will things get worse before they get better?