6 Emmerdale spoilers: Al pushes Cain too far and Priya abandons Amba

It’s war at the Woolpack as Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) pushes Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) and Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) too far, and some chilling threats are made.

Priya Kotecha (Fiona Wade) abandons her daughter as she struggles with her injuries, Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) is suspicious, and Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) feels unwanted.

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for 13th – 17th December 2021.

Al torments the Dingles

Chas thought she had it sussed, stringing Al along and making him think his flattery would make her help him bankrupt the Woolpack so he could turn it into flats… until she played her hand and all-out war broke out. She’s underestimated the bullying businessman as he gets one over on the Dingles with increasingly dirty tricks.

Sabotaging a Christmas promotion meaning the pub is forced to give out free bottles – instead of glasses – of champers to punters, Al pushes Chas to her limit and she smashes a bottle of bubbly against the wall in frustration. A fuming Cain is keen to defend his sister and issues more threats to Al that attract the attention of the police, but has the ruthless Mr Chapman got the upper hand?

Priya abandons Amba

Fragile Priya can’t face any more hospital appointments and lies to the doctor her skin grafts are feeling loads better and she’s making a great recovery – the complete opposite of what’s really going on. Her triggered eating disorder is also hampering her mental and physical progress.

Anxious about being in public, Priya tries to swerve Amba’s carol concert, but not wanting to let her little girl down she forces herself to the village hall. Afterwards, self-conscious Priya is overwhelmed by the crowds and she scarpers home to get some space – leaving Amba alone and unattended…

Meena moves in with Billy

Even by soap standards, the romance between Meena and Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) is moving at an alarming speed. They’ll be husband and wife by Boxing Day (actually, don’t even joke about it…). The loved-up Meena persuades her new beau to let her move in over the festive season, and by ‘persuades’ we mean ‘completely railroad’.

Billy and Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) share a moment when they bump into each other, and their regret at not making their relationship work is palpable – and very obvious to Meena, who spies their exchange from afar. If the possessive nurse knew Billy was still hung up on his ex, there’d be murder. Literally.

Lydia outstays her welcome

Lydia and Sam Dingle (James Hooton) are still living apart following recent rows and recriminations chez Dingle. Everyone wants these soulmates reunited, especially Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) and Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock). Not just because they know the pair belong together, they’re also getting a bit fed up of Rhona staying with them and moping around.

While Lyds outstays her welcome, Sam can’t allow himself to believe he still loves his wife and must fight for their marriage. If these two aren’t eventually drawn back together with a kiss under the mistletoe on Christmas Day, we want our money back!

Elsewhere on Emmerdale

It’s the beauty salon’s Christmas party and Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) is in the mood to celebrate. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for sour-faced colleagues Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) and Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles) who act as if they’d rather be anywhere else. Poor Kezza, she’s trying her best, but why is Mandy in particular so sour?

Talking of fun-loving Kerry, she’s only been back in the village for five minutes and she’s already got her flirt on. What about her and Dan Spencer (Liam Fox) – is that totally dead in the water? The (ahem) lucky guy who’s caught Ms Wyatt’s eye is evil Al, so we can’t see that ending well. Has he let her in on his dastardly plan to tear down the boozer and promised her a portion of the profits?