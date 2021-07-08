Meena claims first victim on Emmerdale in brutal murder plot

When we last left Emmerdale on Tuesday night, things were extremely tense as Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) and Leanna Cavanagh (Mimi Slinger) were left in a tense face-off when Leanna found the stolen charity money bucket in Meena’s rucksack.

The first of tonight’s double bill picked up exactly where things left off on Tuesday and things very quickly went south for Leanna. While the stolen charity money was the talking point at first with Leanna realising the truth about what happened to it, it was the discovery of newspaper clippings about a girl that died that ended up being Leanna’s downfall.

Instead of celebrating her 18th birthday at her party, Leanna was instead forced to flee from Meena when it became clear she was a murderer and what followed was a terrifying cat and mouse game as Leanna tried to make her way into the centre of the village.

But Meena did eventually catch up with her and a tussle led to her throwing Leanna off a bridge where she landed on her head onto rocks below. While viewers were shocked enough by that, the second episode took an even darker tone as we saw that Leanna was still alive, albeit slowly dying, and psychotic Meena almost seemed to enjoy being there with her as she watched her slip away – even stealing her ring before she passed.

It was a chilling sequence to watch and confirmation that in Meena we have the next big soap villain on our hands – we suspect that she is only just getting started.

It’s a sad end for Leanna who has been in the show since 2018 as the character was about to head off travelling to celebrate her turning 18. Expect heartbreaking scenes from the next episode as her friends and family, already worried while waiting for her at her party, learn what happened.

Of course, the question now is whether anyone will figure out that Meena is her killer, and if they do, will they end up being next on her list of murders?

