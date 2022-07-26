The teenager has been struggling with body issues and had been taking a dangerous weight gain syrup which was making her ill.

Young Amelia Spencer (played by Daisy Campbell) has been through the wringer on Emmerdale recently.

When she was getting checked out by doctors, she found out she was pregnant. Who the father is, is still a mystery...

But who plays Amelia Spencer? Get to know talented actress Daisy Campbell here.

Who plays Amelia Spencer?

Daisy Campbell has played Amelia Spencer since 2011.

The actress, from Methley in Leeds, has only played Daz Spencer's daughter, Amelia on TV.

Daisy regularly shares updates with her fans on her Instagram, @daisycampbellofficial.

How old is Daisy Campbell?

Daisy Campbell is 18 and was born on 28th July 2003.

Amelia Spencer is actually younger and is only 15. Her on-screen birthday is 31st August 2006.

Who is Amelia Spencer's mother?

Alison "Ali" Spencer (Kelli Hollis) was Amelia's mother on Emmerdale; she's the sister of Rachel Breckle (Gemma Oaten).

She was involved in an affair storyline when she cheated on Dan Spencer (Liam Fox) with his brother. As a result, Amelia's biological father is actually Daz Spencer (Mark Jordon). Dan raised Amelia as his own.

Ali died in April 2018 when she was involved in a car crash, dying from her injuries.

Who is the father of Amelia's baby?

That's the million-dollar question on Emmerdale at the moment. So far, Amelia has remained tight-lipped on the identity of the baby-daddy, but in upcoming scenes, Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) will truly believe it's Noah Dingle (Jack Downham).

With him having been in prison for the past couple of months, it's almost impossible that it's him, but who is it? We won't have long to wait, Campbell told RadioTimes.com.

"I can't say anything. That's something for people to keep watching because it will come out soon!"

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

