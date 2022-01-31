In addition to EastEnders, he also voiced Casmus in Doctor Who: Death Comes to Time and made appearances in Doctor and three episodes of The Bill.

Actor Leonard Fenton, who was best known for playing Doctor Harold Legg in EastEnders and whose acting career spanned over five deacdes, has died at the age of 95.

The soap star's family confirmed the news, sharing a statement (via BBC News) which read: "The family of the actor Leonard Fenton are heartbroken to announce his death at the age of 95 on Saturday January 29. Best known for his role as Dr Legg on EastEnders, Leonard’s acting career spanned more than 60 years.

“He worked in TV and film and his long stage career included time at the National Theatre and most recently the Royal Shakespeare Company.

"He felt privileged to have worked with some of the greats of the theatre, including Samuel Beckett, Orson Welles and Jonathan Miller.

"His passion for painting and singing pre-dated his acting career and was equally as important to him.

"He will be missed beyond words by his family. We feel incredibly lucky to have been able to be with him as his health worsened towards the end – a privilege denied to so many during these tough times."

An EastEnders spokesperson also issued a statement paying tribute to Fenton: "We are deeply saddened to hear that Leonard has passed away.

"Since appearing in the very first episode of EastEnders, Leonard created a truly iconic character in Doctor Legg who will always be remembered. Our love and thoughts are with Leonard’s family and friends."

Fenton made his first appearance as Doctor Legg in EastEnders back in 1985.

He remained in Walford until 1997 and made subsequent appearances in the years which followed.

In 2018, he returned to the Square, playing the doctor until the following year, when the character died of pancreatic cancer.

Fenton played Doctor Legg in 267 episodes of EastEnders in total.