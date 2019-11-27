L has tried to hide how much she's been drinking to drown her sorrows, but it caught up with her when she smashed into a parked car on the morning school run.

After being breathalysed at the scene she was revealed as still being over the limit from what she'd downed the night before and arrested. She was too ashamed to tell Mick, but neighbour and fellow mum Chantelle Atkins is in the know as she was dropping off her own kids at the time of the incident.

Lying to her other half about where she was when she sneaked off to meet her solicitor the following day, Linda hit the bottle once again after being told she faced a possible driving ban.

Thursday's episode picks up the story with Linda forced to attend court, but these new images confirm that, despite her best efforts to keep it quiet, the cat is somehow out of the bag and a worried Mick shows up to see his wife in the dock.

What will the verdict be? Will this provide a wake-up call for Linda about her excessive boozing? The situation is unfortunately set to get worse before it gets better, as our Christmas preview teased the alcoholism plot takes centre stage over the festive period when Linda's addiction spirals out of control, putting her in a dangerous situation…

