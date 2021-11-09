6 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Whitney discovers Gray’s secret and Aaron asks Harvey to lie to the police

Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) discovers Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) has been hiding a huge secret from fiancee Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams), will she expose his lies?

Aaron Monroe (Charlie Wernham) asks his dad to lie to the police, Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) finally tracks down missing wife Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) and Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) has a disagreement with boyfriend Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden).

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for 15th – 19th November 2021.

Whitney discovers Gray’s secret

Chelsea can obviously hear the nation shouting at their TV sets as doubts start to creep in about her whirlwind engagement to Gray. First he ignores her when she asks him not to tell his kids about the baby just yet, then he goes behind her back to arrange for all her worldly goods to be shipped over to his place so they can move in together. Talk about fast.

Whitney senses all is not well with her frenemy and offers to help her look after Mia when she’s off sick from school. Calling Gray at his office to let him know his daughter is unwell, Whit is told Mr Atkins no longer works for the company and hasn’t done for quite a while… Panicking Gray suspects his ex is onto him, and it’s only a matter of time before she tells Chelsea her fiancée lost his job and lied about it. Unless he can silence Whitney like he silenced his other victims before more secrets spill out…

Will Harvey lie for Aaron?

Dana Monroe (Barbara Smith) has had enough of Aaron’s attitude towards Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) and his religion (so have we), and stands up to her bigoted bully of a big brother when he says her boyfriend isn’t welcome at a family lunch. Nervous Bobby arrives for the awkward meal and is made to feel predictably unwelcome as Aaron asks ignorant questions about Islam, though the Beale boy holds his own.

Harvey isn’t happy with his son, even less so when he finds he’s stashed blood-stained clothes in the bin hoping no one would notice. Aaron admits he got into a fight and claims it was nothing serious, but when it transpires he lied to the police about his whereabouts he begs Harvey to give him an alibi. The cops come calling at the cab office and Harv has to make a choice – tell the truth, or lie to protect his untrustworthy son who’s clearly covering up a terrible crime…

Stacey finds Eve

Eve has been missing in action since Sean Slater sent her packing in his surprise cameo appearance, but Stacey is relieved when her BFF/wife shows up in the cafe – unfortunately she’s hammered and giving their nasty landlady Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) a mouthful for how she treats her tenants, so her return carries mixed blessings.

Affronted at being confronted by angry Eve, Suki brings forward their eviction from Christmas to the end of the week, and Stacey pleads with Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Deol) to change his mum’s mind. He’s having none of it and is unimpressed by Eve’s actions, though he’s clearly fighting his attraction to Stace. How long before Kheerat and Stacey are having a clandestine affair that could put Ms Slater in big trouble with her probation officer, proving her and Eve’s marriage is fake?

Kat and Phil in crisis

Kat is desperate to save her folks from living on the streets and when Phil gets back to Walford from whatever he was doing in Portugal, she asks him if the rowdy bunch can move in with the Mitchells. It’s a flat out ‘no’ from Phil who doesn’t want the agg, which doesn’t go down well with his girlfriend.

Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) overhears the couple arguing over the issue and tells an upset Kat not to jeopardise her love life for the sake of her relatives. Wanting to smooth things over for the couple, Jean then seeks out Phil and tells him not to give Kat a hard time by making her choose between him or her faaaaaaamily. Has she made things worse?

Elsewhere on EastEnders

One of them is being made homeless and the other faces perjury for providing a false alibi for his racist offspring, but it’s not all doom and gloom for Jean and Harvey. Amidst their respective family dramas this week the pair strike up a sweet, if unlikely, bond and Harvey asks Jean out on a date. If anyone in Albert Square needs a laugh, it’s these two, but will Aaron ruin their fun?

Dotty Cotton (Milly Zero) is worried about her car crash of a mum and needs money to bail Sandy out of her latest fix. When Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) offers to help out by giving her the cash, will the spawn of Nasty Nick gleefully accept or be struck with the guilts as she’s secretly trying to fleece her? Talking of which, Dotty also puts pressure on Rocky Cant (Brian Conley) to put their plan into action, but will he comply with her latest demands?