6 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Sharon’s brother returns and Ruby gets bad news

Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) is reunited with her long-lost brother Zack Hudson (James Farrar) this week, unaware he has a hidden agenda as to why he’s really tracked her down to Walford.

Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton) clashes with her step-kids and gets bad news from the hospital, putting more pressure on her marriage to Martin Fowler (James Bye), while Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander) spirals into despair on what would’ve been his late wife Chantelle’s birthday.

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for 5th – 9th April 2021.

Sharon’s brother is back

Sharon looks to the future as she gets stuck into running the gym and flirts with the idea of a new romance with suave Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Deol). But during a heart-to-heart with Jean Slater (Gillian Wright), she admits she has a long-lost biological brother out there who she can’t just forget about. Then the sibling himself shows up in the Square…

Zack receives a mixed welcome from his half-sister, and Kheerat gets the wrong idea when he sees Shaz with a mysterious handsome man after she bailed on their date. Cheeky Zack sneakily pinches Sharon’s keys and she later catches him red-handed rifling around her flat – this wasn’t just a social call, their late dad Gavin left them something in his will and he’s looking for something very specific…

Ruby loses it with Lily

Now she’s got all of absent Stacey’s kids under her roof, Ruby isn’t exactly feeling the happy blended family vibe. It’s less Von Trapps, more volatile. Coming home to find Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) and Hope cutting up her late mother’s wedding dress is the last straw, and Rube demands Lily leave.

Martin tries to make peace between his stepdaughter and her new mummy, who then shares with her husband the results of her recent MRI scan following the miscarriage. It’s not great news, which is the last thing the cursed couple needs. Ruby also continues to clash with Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami), who isn’t happy about his son Arthur living with her and threatens to expose her true colours to Martin. Can Rube keep him silenced?

Kat and Phil in crisis

Kush’s upcoming trial has put a dampener on the fling between Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) and Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) – Ms Slater feels bad she got her old flame into the mess that may end with him banged up, and reckons her and the meathead Mitchell should keep their affair quiet for now.

Out of the kindness of his heart (really?) Phil has a word with worried Kush about how to handle himself in prison, thinking this will please Kat and she’ll be ready to go public. However, it only serves to make relations with Kat even more strained. With Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) fearing for her fiancee’s fate, Kush decides to bring their wedding forward and asks Martin to be his best man – next week! You know what they say – marry in haste…

Gray hits the bottle

Marking Chantelle’s birthday is understandably difficult for her family, and Gray hits the whiskey to drown his sorrows as he remembers the wife he murdered. While the Taylors toast her memory at Walford East, Gray texts his excuses, lying he’s held up at work, then heads to the club.

Keegan Butcher-Baker (Zack Morris) is shocked to see his brother-in-law arrive absolutely trashed, but doesn’t realise Whitney’s rejection, as well as memories of his missus, has also pushed Gray to the bottle. Can Keegs help Gray through his wobble, or will his self-destructive behaviour take a turn and put more people in danger from his terrifying temper?

Elsewhere on EastEnders

Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) is asked to take part in a clinical trial for stroke medication and considers taking part, though he’s surprised by the negative reaction he gets from Sheree Trueman (Suzette Llewellyn). Privately, she’s worried digging into family medical history will reveal their son has schizophrenia, but Isaac Baptiste (Stevie Basaula) warns his mum she can’t hide the truth forever.…

Bailey Baker (Kara-Leah Fernandes) is handed a flyer about a missing dog and is shocked to realise the new family pet is someone else’s pooch. ‘Banjo’ is actually ‘Ziggy’, and their owner Molly wants him back. Bernie offers to meet up with Molly and at least get the reward money, even if they can’t keep the dog. But it’s not going to be that simple!