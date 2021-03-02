6 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Lucas kills Karen? Honey panics when Janet disappears

Could Lucas Johnson (Don Gilet) be eyeing up another innocent victim when he dates Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley)? Or is he the last hope to save Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) from drug dealing gangsters?

Advertisement

Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) despairs when the rivalry between Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) and Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) put her daughter Janet Mitchell (Grace) in danger, and Peter Beale (Dayle Hudson) is playing with fire.

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for 8th – 12th March 2021.

Karen in danger from Lucas?

Can Lucas really be trusted? It’s a tricky question that we get further away from answering this week when the ‘reformed’ serial killer gets a menacing look in his eye. Discovering daughter Chelsea was so desperate to set him up for drug trafficking she was prepared to seduce her mum’s boyfriend to keep him quiet leaves Lucas reeling, and Denise Fox (Diane Parish) is angry with Chels for being so heartless and using Jack Branning (Scott Maslen). Needs must, Mother.

Events take a sinister turn when Lucas agrees to a date with flirtatious Karen, but introduces himself as ‘Jordan’. Why is the multiple murderer using a fake name? Is the mouthy mum in danger from the multiple murderer? Lucas poses as ‘Jordan’ again when he confronts gangster Caleb Malone (Ben Freeman), who is forcing Chelsea into the dangerous deal. That doesn’t go so well as Lucas ends up agreeing to the job after being threatened by Caleb – but surely the poisonous preacher has got to flip at some point? And if he does, who will be in the firing line?

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Honey panics when Janet disappears

Being the object of two mens’ affections may be a great boost for your self-esteem, but as Honey finds out this week it’s not so much fun when it leads to one of your children disappearing.

Hun’s daughter Janet gets put up for a commercial after being spotted by a talent scout, but love rivals Billy and Jay are so busy arguing over who should collect her from the audition they both forget. Honey ends up in hospital after falling in the Minute Mart, and when Jay comes to check on his lover he realises Janet must be waiting to be picked up – rushing to get her, the little girl is nowhere to be seen…

Peter threatens Suki

Ash Panesar (Gurlaine Kaur Garcha) is wary of hooking up with Peter on the rebound, but eventually relents when Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) persists with her match-making and the pair have a fun daytime date then get their flirt on back at the Panesars’ place – only for Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) to arrive and kill the moment.

Peter then privately confronts the meddling Mrs P and warns her not to stand in the way of his romance with her daughter. Steady there, sunshine, sly Suki could blab that you slept with your new girlfriend’s mum anytime she liked – we suggest you keep the manipulative matriarch on side or it could end badly…

Tragedy for the Taylors

Bailey Baker (Kara-Leah Fernandes) opens up to Isaac Baptiste (Stevie Basaula) she’s missing her late mum with Mother’s Day round the corner triggering reminders of her loss, so the kindly teacher encourages her to enter the school science competition as a distraction.

The clever kid storms it but the Taylors clan’s celebrations are cut short when Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris) delivers some heartbreaking news – Bronson the dog isn’t well and has to be put to sleep. Poor Bailey, already struggling, is distraught. And viewers who remember the Jackson’s iconic pooch Wellard passing away with Bianca and little Tiff at his side will be stocking up on the tissues, as we prepare to say goodbye to another Walford pet…

Elsewhere on EastEnders

It’s been a rotten few weeks for Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton) and she just wants to move on from it all, which makes Martin Fowler (James Bye) worried his wife isn’t facing up to what she’s been through. An encounter with Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) sets Rube back a few steps and she finds herself gripped by grief all over again. Can her and Martin make it through this tough time?

Seeing his big brother make a go of it with Ash leaves Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) feeling unloved and lonely, especially when he overhears Peter saying his sibling is too messed up to have a relationship. Harsh. After some encouragement from Ash, Bob gets on a dating app and goes on a date with a girl called Jade. Will nerves stand in the way of romance?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.