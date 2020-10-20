Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for 26th - 30th October 2020.

Desperate Kush's big gamble

Money's too tight to mention at the Slaters, tempting Kush back to online gambling to help lover Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) and her clan out of their financial hole made bigger by sinister landlady Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) increasing the rent. Selling Lily Slater's (Lillia Turner) tablet and robbing the till at Ruby Allen's (Louisa Lytton) bar is the kind of help the girls could probably do without.

Discovering the theft, Rubes demands Kush replace the cash and tells the Slaters the man is in the grip of a serious gambling addiction. When she's ignored on both counts, she teams up with Suki to run the family out of Walford… By the end of the week, Kush is joining the Panesars in a poker game. Initially suspicious it could be a trap, Kush can't resist the cards and is soon dealt a hand. Kat, Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) and Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) fear Kush is being fleeced and rush to stop him - but are they too late?

More like this

Mick lashes out

Danny Dyer wasn't exaggerating when he hinted back in the summer that Mick had a big storyline which could turn out to be one of the biggest he's ever had. The slow unravelling of his childhood abuse by a care worker is unexpected and heartbreaking, and taps into the Carters' backstory of Mick and Tina Carter (Luisa Bradshaw-White) being in care, barely explored up until now.

Mick struggles to keep a lid on Frankie Lewis (Rose Ayling-Ellis) being his daughter, the product of his abusive relationship, but the family are picking up on his mood swings and growing concerned. This week he lashes out at wife Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) - which might just drive her into the arms of Max Branning (Jake Wood) as he offers her a job at the restaurant - and rakes up the past with mum Shirley Carter (Linda Henry), accusing her of not stepping up when he was a kid. How long until he opens up about his ordeal?

Honey's nightmare

There's a drastic gear change for Honey this week. Usually utilised for comic asides and amusing malapropisms, she's given much more serious material that is sure to have far-reaching consequences for the character.

Innocently skipping along to a date with Paul, the charming nephew of the elderly neighbour she met recently, Hun's evening takes a terrifying turn when her suitor secretly spikes her drink. The aftermath is disturbing and inspires many questions about Paul and his agenda, but is foreshadowed earlier in the week when Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) confides in Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) he's worried his ex-wife will get hurt. Who knew silly Billy was psychic?

Bobby spirals

The hand-washing, anxiety and paranoia build for beleaguered Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell), but we're worried no one seems to be paying any attention. As usual all eyes are on Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) at No.45 as his ongoing cash crisis dominates proceedings, but could someone please ask Bobby if he's alright? The last time the clan neglected his mental health he almost threw himself on the train tracks.

This week, the teenager distracts himself in setting up charity fund the Lucy Beale Foundation, and asks Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) and Max to be trustees. Yes, Max - the man who seduced Bobby's tragic sister and was prime suspect in her gruesome murder, then was framed by her parents to protect the real killer - Bobby. Max - the man who plotted a year-long revenge on the Beales that ended with the death of Bobby's brother Steven and mum Jane narrowly escaping with her life. Max - the perfect trustee for the Lucy Beale Foundation…

Elsewhere on EastEnders

Good news for Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) this week as she's bequeathed a car from a grateful patient. That's all very nice, but what about selling it and pocketing the cash instead? That's Shirley's suggestions who suggests she gives her £3,000 to take the motor off her hands. When it's pointed out the car is probably worth a lot more, Son turns her down - so Shirl sneakily nicks the keys and steals it!

Now Amy Mitchell (Abbie Knowles) is heading into her teenage years, Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) is in for a rough ride of tantrums, hormones and attitude - a bit like his relationship with her mum and auntie. Summoned to a meeting at the school about her behaviour, Jack seeks parenting advice from Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) who has some wise words, father to father. But there's more drama going on at Jack's place bigger than Amy playing up…

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.