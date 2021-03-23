6 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Gray and Whitney wedding shock and Stacey says goodbye

Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) spends a romantic evening with Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty), but how will he feel when she proposes to boyfriend Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami)?

Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) is thrown into a fresh crisis as she waits to hear if she’s going to prison, Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) faces the past and Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) looks to the future.

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for 29th March – 2nd April 2021.

Gray’s wedding shock

Creepy Gray’s obsession with Whitney grows when he invites her to a swanky work gala, and gives her a bracelet to wear that belonged to poor Chantelle. And look what happened to her. He’s only too happy to let his colleagues assume Whit’s his girlfriend, though it certainly raises a few eyebrows that he’s moved on so quickly after his wife’s tragic death.

Oblivious Whit only has eyes for new man Kush, although their cute courtship is threatened by the potential prison sentence hanging over the muscly market worker. Deciding to seize the day and make the most of what little time they have together, Whitney spontaneously proposes! What will Kush say? And more worryingly, how will jealous Gray react?

Danger for Lily as Stacey leaves

Someone else looking at a stretch behind bars is Stacey, who’s all but confirmed to be banged up after not pushing Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton) down the stairs and causing her to miscarry. As Stace’s hearing looms Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) has an accident, coincidentally taking a tumble down some stairs (inspired by her mum’s apparent crime, perhaps?). But all is not as it seems…

The incident leaves the family frantic with worry, but it’s time for Stacey to learn her fate in court. After a final showdown with Ruby and Martin Fowler (James Bye) she heads off, knowing she may not be back for a while. Or at least, for the duration of actress Lacey Turner’s maternity leave. Can Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) keep her unruly grandkids out of trouble while her daughter’s gone?

Mick and Frankie clash

Mick is thrown to get a call from the independent sexual advisor on his abuse case. Refusing to speak to him, uptight Mick stands up for Frankie Lewis (Rose Ayling-Ellis) when some school friends visit the Vic and taunt her about Katy, but they clash when he’s too ashamed to publicly admit he’s her father.

Finally deciding to meet with the advisor who reveals more victims have come forward, Mick’s mental health unravels as he worries he’ll have to give evidence against his abuser. Confiding in Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) he can’t face court, will Mick’s decision stop Katy being punished?

Sharon makes an offer

At a loose end with no pints to pull, Sharon casts her eye at the for sale sign over the disused gym and the cogs start whirring. Chatting with Peter Beale (Dayle Hudson) about how much of a money spinner the fitness industry is (how would he know? Do you see any evidence of him being a personal trainer in between getting trashed with his girlfriend?), Shazzer is straight onto the estate agent.

Unfortunately, so is Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) and he’s not about to let his former stepmother get the better of him when it comes to making a business deal. Sharon pleads with Peter to be her professional partner, only to be told someone has beaten her to the punch and outbid her. She’s disappointed, but Ben’s not stopping there – later in the week him and Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) discuss whether to invite Sharon to his wedding, and Mr Mitchell menacingly implies his dad’s ex won’t be in Walford for much longer. Sounds ominous…

Elsewhere on EastEnders

Having nabbed a stash of gold bars, Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota) hopes he’ll be taken seriously by his family for a change. Big brother Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Deol) still reckons his sibling is a loose canon, though Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) reckons he needs to show Vin some respect. And what Suki says goes. As Kheerat reluctantly lets Vinny in on his and Ben’s plan for the bars, will the Panesar boys play nice?

Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) excitedly prepares for a second date with Dana, and discreetly buys some condoms from the Minute Mart. Of course sly Suki can’t resist winding him up, knocking his confidence, and granny Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) also pokes her nose in. But Bobby’s doubts disappear on the date as he embraces confident alter ego ‘Rob’. Does he need to change his clothes in a phone box before meeting Dana, Superman style?