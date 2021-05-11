6 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Mick faces Katy in court and Brian Conley joins as Sonia’s long-lost dad

Abuser Katy Lewis (Simone Lahbib) is back this week ahead of her court case, but can she convince Frankie Lewis (Rose Ayling-Ellis) to betray Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) to keep her out of jail?

Bailey Baker (Kara Leah-Fernandes) finally comes home, but the Taylors’ troubles are far from over, and veteran comedian Brian Conley joins the cast as Terry Cant, long-lost father of Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy). Will it be a happy family reunion?

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for 17th – 21st May 2021.

Will Frankie betray Mick?

As Mick prepares to read his victim impact statement in court for Katy’s sentencing, he’s unaware his childhood abuser is hanging round the Square. The manipulative mum hunts down Frankie and begs her to provide a character reference to help her case, putting her daughter in an impossible situation by asking her to betray her dad.

Conflicted as to whether she should help Katy after everything she’s done, Frankie is faced with a dilemma. And even though she assures grandma Shirley Carter (Linda Henry) she told her mean mother to sling her hook, it’s unclear where Frankie’s loyalties really lie. Is she really Team Carter? We find out when she joins Mick and the family in court to learn Katy’s fate on Friday 21st May.

Sonia’s long-lost dad arrives

You may recall Sonia started to search for her estranged dad last year, shortly before the first lockdown forced EastEnders off the air and we time-jumped ahead three months with that particular plot strand left dangling. This week, the story is finally picked up and Son is reunited with her father – but it’s not the best reintroduction.

Terry Cant comes looking for the daughter who’s trying to track him down and ends up in Ruby’s club. Mr Cant is quite the character (think an older Alfie Moon), and is soon regaling the punters with tall (possibly exaggerated) stories, when Sonia bursts in accusing him of being one of the sleazy old men Tiff Butcher-Baker (Maisie Smith) and Dotty Cotton (Milly Zero) are playing ‘hostess’ to. So when Terry appears later in the Vic and reveals his true identity there are red faces all round. Will Sonia let Terry into her life? And why was he never a part of it in the first place?

Bailey comes home

We don’t trust that Amy Mitchell (Abbie Burke), and neither does her future step-mum Denise Fox (Diane Parish) who is sure the girl is up to something and follows her to the allotments. Dee is stunned to find Amy with Bailey, who’s been missing for weeks, and immediately returns the little girl to her relieved family.

Bailey’s safe homecoming doesn’t solve all the Taylors problems, the clan are still in massive debt and Bernie Taylor’s (Clair Norris) idea of carrying a kid for cash as the Highways’ surrogate hits a snag. Bern’s new girlfriend Molly (Juliette Alexandra) isn’t keen on the idea and tells her to ditch it if their burgeoning romance has a hope of surviving – but if she does, how will Rainie Highway (Tanya Franks) react, and what about the Taylors’ financial farrago?

Ruby cheats with Zack?

Zack Hudson (James Farrar) is getting to know Walford’s womenfolk pretty well – mainly by having one-night stands with most of them, which doesn’t sit well with big sister Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) who doesn’t want to be munching her muesli opposite a different pretty face every morning.

Martin Fowler (James Bye) gets back from Dubai and doesn’t approve of this newcomer flirting with his wife as he goes for a job at the club, only for Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) to tell him Zack and Ruby have been getting close while he was away, and he’s even been staying over… Is this troublemaker Lil’s latest way to mess with Martin’s marriage? Or has Ruby’s head really been turned by Zack?

Elsewhere on EastEnders

Nancy Carter (Maddy Hill) remains at odds with mum Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) over her controversial decision to get sterilised as she’s adamant she doesn’t want children. The disagreement has forced Nance out of the Vic and she’s still living with Sharon and Zack, though she admits to Mick this week she’s hating it but can’t bring herself to come home as relations are still sour with L. Can mother and daughter heal their rift?

Isaac Baptiste (Stevie Basaula) welcomes Bailey back with a celebratory meal for her and Keegan Butcher-Baker (Zack Morris). Sheree Trueman (Suzette Llewellyn) and Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) later join the group and Isaac starts hitting the bottle, then suddenly loses his train of thought while telling a story and struggles to get back on track… Is it the drink taking hold, or is the fact he’s secretly ditched his schizophrenia meds having an impact? And could this just be the beginning?