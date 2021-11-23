6 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Aaron manipulates Tiffany and Jean’s date is a disaster

Tiffany Butcher-Baker (Maisie Smith) is manipulated by evil Aaron Monroe (Charlie Wernham). Can Keegan Butcher-Baker (Zack Morris) stopped his ex-wife making a terrible mistake?

Advertisement

Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) has a disastrous first date with Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman), Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) wants revenge and Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) discovers Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) has something to hide.

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for 29th November – 3rd December 2021.

Aaron manipulates Tiffany

Keegan tries to move on and goes on a date, only to get distracted when he sees Tiffany with new squeeze Aaron – not just because it’s awkward to see his estranged wife cosying up to another man, but because the fella in question is such a nasty piece of work.

Arrogant Aaron overhears Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) and Dana Monroe (Barbara Smith) discussing the new mosque and unleashes a tirade of bigoted views. Concerned Keegs warns Tiff not to be taken in by Aaron’s rhetoric but she thinks he’s just jealous, and impulsively shares a petition from Mr Monroe objecting to the mosque on her socials. The spur-of-the-moment post has catastrophic consequences, and leaves vulnerable Tiff even more under manipulative racist Aaron’s spell…

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Jean’s dating disaster

If any further proof were needed Aaron is not to be trusted, he also meddles in his dad’s love life. Having asked Jean out, hesitant Harvey prepares for their date and gets some advice from ladies’ man Aaron (not that he asks for it).

Aaron shows up at the Albert ahead of Mrs Slater and slips a cheeky vodka shot into Harvey’s drink to give him some ‘Dutch courage’, making his father pretty hammered by the time an unimpressed Jean shows up. Has Aaron ruined their burgeoning romance already?

Eve gets revenge

Eve collapses in the Minute Mart when an old back injury flares up, and pleads with Ash Panesar (Gurlaine Kaur Garcha) to prescribe her some strong painkillers. Ash becomes surprisingly smitten with Eve, especially when she turns on the charm, but doesn’t realise the ex-con is playing her as she tries to get the upper hand in the Slaters’ ongoing feud with the Panesars.

By underhand and immoral means, sneaky Eve tricks Ash and manages to get Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Deol) to back off, so he hands over the cash owed to the Slaters and orders them to leave his family alone. Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) is suspicious as to what her wife did, and when Kheerat tells her she’s fuming. The honeymoon on this sham marriage is obviously over.

Kim discovers Phil’s lies

Convinced daughter Pearl is a child genius, Kim has set up a crowdfunding page to pay for private school. Denise Fox (Diane Parish) offers to make a donation with proceeds from the salon which her sister refuses as she doesn’t want to touch Phil’s dirty money that was used to get the business back.

Dee goes behind Kim’s back to help out Pearl but it backfires, putting things into sharp focus for the single mum. Encouraged by a sympathetic Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) to get closure on the past for the sake of her kids, Kim tracks down Howie Danes (Delroy Atkinson) and begs him to tell the police what he knows about Vincent. When he reveals he was threatened by an angry bald man in a leather jacket to keep quiet, the penny drops for Ms Fox and she realises Phil silenced Howie. But why?

Elsewhere on EastEnders

Advertisement

Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) is making herself quite at home behind the bar of the Queen Vic and has struck up a surprising friendship with landlord Mick Carter (Danny Dyer). This week the kindly Carter tries to help Janine prove to Scarlett Butcher (Tabitha Byron) she’s not the useless mum she thinks she is, but it doesn’t quite go according to plan. When everyone else has turned their back on mean Janine, can Mick save her soul? That’s if she’s got one, of course.

Stuart Highway (Ricky Champ) is railroaded into taking part in a transformation programme at the gym, which promises to turn him from rough to buff with a ‘before-and-after’ photo shoot tracking his progress. So far, so hilarious, but there’s a darker twist lurking within this plot when Stu starts acting strangely when asked to get his kit off for the pictures. Is the undertaker hiding something?