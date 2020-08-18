First up on Monday 24th August, Shirley and Tina Carter are in the spotlight as Linda Henry and Luisa Bradshaw-White will be sitting in the hot seats to reflect on their time in Walford - and to tease what we can expect for their characters when EastEnders returns on Monday 7th September.

Both have a long history, full of memorable moments, from their time on the show, so expect many stories and some great behind the scenes tidbits from some of their antics on and off-screen. Dooley will continue her look around of iconic Albert Square sets too with the upstairs of The Queen Vic getting a visit this time.

Then on the following night, Tuesday 25th August, former Strictly winner Dooley will be joined a trio of Taylors: Jessica Plummer (Chantelle Atkins), Toby-Alexander Smith (Gray Atkins) and Lorraine Stanley (Karen Taylor).

The BBC recently confirmed EastEnders will return to our screens on September 7th after episodes completed pre-lockdown ran out in June, necessitating a transmission break. With numerous storylines left hanging over the forced hiatus, we will also discover how social distancing is affecting the residents of Walford.

Speaking about watching clips of her arrival, Plummer said: "I joined the square 18 months ago but when I was watching the old clips back it felt like a lifetime ago! When you look back on things you see it was a different lifetime but I also remember it so intricately like it was yesterday – it was nice to take a trip down memory lane."

As for the set tour for this episode, it's No.1 Albert Square that Stacey will be getting an exclusive look around. Formerly a set of flats, the home has housed any characters over the years, including EastEnders legend Ethel Skinner.

