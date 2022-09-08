The BBC soap opera was due to air tonight at 7:30pm but was been replaced by breaking news broadcasting by the corporation.

EastEnders has been dropped from schedules tonight following the news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, aged 96.

An announcement of the Queen's passing was made by Buckingham Palace on 8th September, saying: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Shortly after his mother's death, King Charles III shared in a statement: "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."

The storylines due to air were surrounding Phil Mitchell and his battle against DCI Keeble.

Having found out the truth about why Keeble wanted to hurt the mechanic, Phil was tasked with saving his family.

Elsewhere on the soap, Frankie Lewis suffered harassment while out in a club and during her journey home.

As she comes to terms with what happens to her, Frankie will show her bravery and open up on her experiences in a bid to help others.

