However, since former owner Phil now plans to buy it back just to spite estranged wife Sharon Watts for choosing her love child with Keanu over him, Mrs Carter is considering pulling out of the sale out of loyalty to her mate.

Mild-mannered Mick is stuck in the middle as Phil puts the pressure on for the couple to sign the final papers, but L is having none of it and by the end of Tuesday 16thJune’s episode, the ultimate standoff ensues as viewers wait with bated breath to see who will get the prized pub – will the Carters stay put, risking the wrath of Walford’s hardest man? Or is Phil going to get his own way like he always does?

Or perhaps there’s a secret sting in the tale, and Linda plans to sell to someone else entirely to teach Phil a lesson…?

For the first time since it launched in 1985, the BBC One flagship soap will be temporarily forced off air after the coronavirus pandemic halted production shortly before the UK lockdown in March.

This is the last episode completed pre-lockdown, and with filming not due to start until the end of June it's not yet known when EastEnders will return to our screens, but it's expected to be around August or September.

Initially the show will be back at four nights a week, but with shorter episodes running at 20 minutes.

Occupying the soap's slot in the schedules for the foreseeable future from Monday 22nd June will be EastEnders: Secrets From the Square, a behind-the-scenes documentary hosted by Stacey Dooley featuring brand new cast interviews and backstage gossip, showing on Mondays, and classic episodes from the archive on Tuesdays, starting with Den and Angie's iconic 1986 two-hander.

