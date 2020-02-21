Previously, Denny had been revealed as the one behind the vicious online attacks on Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell). As a result of the trolling, Bobby had been assaulted for his religious beliefs.

As a result, Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) was desperate to get revenge on Denny for what he'd done to his boy and headed to the boat to find him.

After a tense and uncomfortable argument, Ian locked Denny in a cabin in the underbelly of the boat, which really was the worst thing he could have done.

More like this

When the water started flowing in, Ian struggled to get the key to get Denny out and as a result, headed to find something of use.

Ian grabbed a fire extinguisher, smashed the door down, and it seemed they were both going to get out but it was too much for Denny, and he died.

Now, some pictures have been released showing the aftermath of the tragedy and it seems Mick (Danny Dyer) and Linda (Kellie Bright) are devastated by what's happened.

Reunited, the pair return to behind the bar where they raise a glass for Denny. Jack, Max and Denise are also in the sombre pub, overcome with emotion over the tragic loss.

But what about Sharon? She still doesn't know the ins and outs about how exactly her boy died.

What will she do when she finds out Ian, her friend, was the one behind the whole tragedy?

And how will Albert Square move on from the devastation left after the boat disaster?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.