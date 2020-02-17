EastEnders' Max discovers Jack's surprising secret as a brawl erupts
A Branning brawl puts lives at risk as the boat party disaster continues to unfold
Max Branning (Jake Wood) lashes out at brother Jack (Scott Maslen) in Tuesday night’s (18th February) EastEnders when the police detective reveals that he’s been helping his niece Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) to move on with her life since she split from Peter Beale.
The last time viewers saw Lauren onscreen was in May 2016 when she left the soap with hers and Peter’s son Louie to start a new life away from the walking disaster zone which is her dad Max.
Understandably, Lauren still blames her father for the death of her sister Abi (Lorna Fitzgerald) after that fateful 2017 Christmas Day rooftop fall so it’s no surprise that she should choose her more law-abiding uncle to confide in.
It’s a well-intentioned Denise Fox (Diane Parish) who suggests to boyfriend Jack that he should be straight with Max about what he’s been up to. Unfortunately the powder keg of emotions that is the Queen Vic Pub of the Year celebrations on the Thames is not the place to do it.
This is a testosterone packed taster of the second of the 35th anniversary episodes which focuses on two of Walford’s original families, The Beales and The Fowlers. Away from the Thames, Bobby Beale is a victim of a racially motivated hate crime which leaves him facing emergency surgery.
When Ian Beale discovers who is behind the online bullying that led to the attack he heads to the boat for a showdown. As Ian explains to Denise what has happened to Bobby everyone onboard is left reeling as the boat runs into serious trouble.
Will Jack and Max put family first in true EastEnders’ tradition or is it every Branning for himself where the lifeboats are concerned?
The EastEnders 35th Anniversary continues tomorrow on BBC One at 7:30pm.
