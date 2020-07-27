"Kathy is going to go on a dating app. She is older now and has been looking after everyone else, it's about time she was looked after and had a bit of love in her life.

"She needs a nice gent in her life - who knows, she could meet the man of her dreams!"

The last serious relationship Kathy had was with Masood Ahmed, sadly cut short when he left Walford for Australia in 2018 to attend son Tamwar's wedding. Family tensions had caused frictions throughout the courtship, as Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) struggled to accept his mum and colleague getting together, but since Mas went down under and left her behind, poor old Kaff has been living the single life.

In the latest edition of the soap's backstage series, filling the gap in the schedules during EastEnders' transmission break caused by the coronavirus pandemic shutting down production earlier this year, Taylforth and Woodyatt reflected on 35 years of playing mother and son.

The pair were part of the original cast in the soap's first episode back in 1985 and have been part of numerous huge storylines, including Kathy's jaw-dropping return from the dead during the 30th anniversary live episode in 2015, nine years after she was supposedly killed off screen in a car crash.

Woodyatt mocked if Kathy is to get a new romantic partner they would most likely be on a short contract, as so many of the character's love interests have met a sticky end over the years - first husband Pete Beale was killed by gangsters in 1993, while boyfriend and former Queen Vic landlord Eddie Royle was stabbed to death by Nasty Nick Cotton in 1991.

Taylforth even admitted she was dubbed the 'Black Widow' of Walford as her alter ego had such rotten luck with the fellas. Let's hope whoever comes into Kathy's life doesn't fall victim to the curse of Albert Square.

