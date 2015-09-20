EastEnders fans: send us your questions for Danny Dyer!
The Queen Vic's landlord will be joined by show boss Dominic Treadwell-Collins and Natalie Cassidy at the Radio Times Festival
Next weekend, the Radio Times Festival will be playing host to the landlord of the Queen Vic himself, Danny Dyer.
Yes, Dyer will be joined by EastEnders's executive producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins and actress Natalie Cassidy to talk all things Albert Square in the year of the BBC1 soap's 30th anniversary.
The event itself will be held on Saturday 26 September at 2.30pm and will be chaired by Gaby Roslin. But you also have the chance to offer up questions to put to our panellists.
Simply tweet your questions using the hashtag #RadioTimesFest, or email them in to hello@radiotimes.com. We'll pick out the best ones and put them to Dyer et al on the big day.