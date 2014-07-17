Viewers have already seen Phil try with no success to track his son down, unaware that Ben's best friend Jay (Jamie Borthwick) has been in contact with him all this time.

Newcomer Harry Reid, who will be taking on the role of Ben, said of his signing to the BBC1 soap: "I'm very excited to be joining EastEnders – not only because it's a great show but also to be playing Ben, a character that is so renowned and from such an iconic family.

"I'm looking forward to getting started and working closely with the legendary Steve McFadden. I can't wait to become a fully-fledged Mitchell."

Executive producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins added: "Ben’s half-Beale and half-Mitchell and Harry perfectly encapsulates both the Mitchell danger and Beale heart that make Ben such a complex character. Ben’s return to the Square is going to have big repercussions for his family, his friends – and his enemies. Plus a few residents he hasn’t even met yet…"

Harry Reid is now the fifth person to play the part of Ben - Matthew Silver, Morgan Whittle, Charlie Jones and most recently Joshua Pascoe have all previously featured as Phil and Kathy's son.