While her family still on the Square have almost all come round to support her in her new chapter (apart from Nugget, who was brainwashed by Nish), there's the matter of Ash (Gurlaine Kaur Garcha), who left Walford in 2023 to accept a job offer in Canada, but she used it as a chance to have a new start following Suki's disapproval of her lesbian relationship with Iqra.

Viewers know all too well that Suki's complex relationship with her own sexuality meant she pushed Ash away, but now she has entered a new stage of her life, it's high time for the mum and daughter to reconcile.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Speaking exclusively to Radio Times at the shoot for our EastEnders cover, Sopal agreed, adding: "I think that conversation definitely needs to happen because Ashneet went through a lot of heartache and abuse at her mum's hands.

"We know why, but I don't think Ashneet knows that as yet."

Sopal added: "I think it would be a brilliant conversation, wouldn't it? I think Suki would really like the chance to reconcile."

As Suki embraces who she is totally and fully now, is it the right time to bring back Ash?

Pick up the Radio Times magazine this week to read our exclusive feature with seven women of Walford.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Ad

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.