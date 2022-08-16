The news was announced by agent Lee Morgan, via Twitter, which read: "It is with a heavy heart I share the news the very talented Comedian & Actor Duggie Brown passed away this morning with his wife Jackie by his side. What an honour it was to work with Duggie. A born entertainer who loved his profession. RIP Duggie Brown. We love & salute you."

Actor and comedian Duggie Brown has passed away the age of 82, it's been announced.

Brown was best known for appearing in The Comedians and Coronation Street. He last played Ted Spear in a 2022 storyline which saw the character accidentally killed by Faye Windass (Ellie Leach) and Emma Brooker (Alexandra Mardell) in a car crash.

The pair hit Ted while out on a driving lesson, and though he was initially OK, he passed away later on. The storyline kicked off a big storyline for Faye who toiled with guilt.

Duggie Brown as Ted Spear in Coronation Street ITV

Remarkably, Ted wasn't his only Corrie character, with the actor also playing George Freeman in 1997 and Bernie Blackman in 2004.

Iconic comedian Tommy Cannon paid tribute to Brown, sharing via Twitter: "Really sad to hear about the passing of Duggie Brown. Rest in peace pal, what a funny funny man - thinking of all your friends and family."

Actor Neil Hurst added: "Beyond sad to hear that my ol’ pal Duggie Brown has passed away. One of my very first telly jobs was with Duggie back in 1997 and I was lucky to appear in so many shows with him since. Genuinely one of the nicest and funniest guys in the business. Sad day."

Ben Goffe, actor, commented: "Sad to hear about the passing of a wonderful comic, Duggie Brown. I was lucky enough to perform with him at Brick Lane Music Hall and get to know him as a Brother Water Rat as well as serving under him as King Rat. Sending lots to love to his wife, family and friends."

Brown also appeared in Ken Loach's 1969 film, Kes, where he played a milkman - his sister Lynne Perrie starred as the lead's mother.

He also had other roles in the likes of the BBC's House of Cards, Brookside, Fat Friends, Hotel Babylon, All Creatures Great and Small, Minder and The Bill.