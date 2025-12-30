Corriedale is finally upon us! A special week of Coronation Street episodes, including a crossover with Emmerdale, see the residents reacting to a series of events that kick-off at Debbie Webster's (Sue Devaney) wedding to Ronnie Bailey (Vinta Morgan).

Ad

Carl Webster (Jonathan Howard) is dunk driving, Becky Swain (Amy Cudden) is darting off for a new life with Lisa (Vicky Myers) and Betsy (Sydney Martin), and a number of Weatherfield's residents are heading back home in a minibus. A series of events leads to a nightmarish pile-up.

But who will perish in the disaster?

Here's a day-by-day guide to everything happening in Coronation Street between Monday 5th and Friday 9th January.

Coronation Street day-by-day guide

Monday 5th January (30 minute episode at 7.30pm)

Carl is planning to escape. ITV

As Debbie and Ronnie's wedding comes to a close, the majority of guests are preparing to make their way back to Weatherfield.

Armed with his cash – which is mostly fake – Carl is planning to escape the area, but hasn't bargained on sister Debbie jumping into the passenger seat. She's determined to stop him, but he spurts drunken abuse at her about his mum Elaine's death and speeds off into the night. Kevin and Abi clock the interaction and chase after them.

Debbie races after him. ITV

Meanwhile, Kit tracks down Carla and, having received a tip off about where Becky is, the two dart off in the direction of Hull. She's planning to take Lisa and Betsy to Rotterdam, but takes her eye off the road when Carla calls... and devastating consequences follow.

Elsewhere, Todd begs Billy to take him home to pack his cases before Theo returns, but it's too late when he boards the minibus back to Manchester. Shona and David are in disbelief to find Cassie locked in the bridal suite bathroom – supposedly Tracy's doing.

Kit makes a discovery... ITV

Todd, Asha, Cassie, David, Shona, James, Steve and Tracy are all present as a devastating multi-vehicle pile-up begins.

Monday 5th January (Hour-long Corriedale at 8pm)

Boom! ITVB

As an intoxicated Carl loses control of his car, Becky is distracted and they begin a series of collisions on a dark and stormy road between Hotten and Weatherfield, with some of our Emmerdale favourites not far behind...

Billy suddenly sees the situation unfolding in front of him, but will he be able to steer the minibus out of the disaster zone?

Kit and Carla attempt to save lives. ITV

Kit and Carla arrive at the site and make attempts to save lives – and pursue a fugitive or two!

Tuesday 6th January (30 minute episode at 8.30pm)

Ken and Rita pay tribute to a deceased resident. ITV

It's a sad day in Weatherfield following the loss of a resident, while others are still in Hotten General fighting for their lives.

What reason for the pile-up is hot on everybody's lips, but will be culprit be uncovered?

Wednesday 7th January (30 minute episode at 8.30pm)

Is Lisa OK? ITV

There's more drama following the collision as one cobbles couple are forced to face a life or death situation.

Thursday 8th January (30 minute episode at 8.30pm)

Can Todd escape Theo's clutches? ITV

Weatherfield Police spring into action, arresting a resident for the chaos. But will they face charges?

Friday 9th January (30 minute episode at 8.30pm)

More secrets are on the brink of exposure... ITVT

Families are at war and more surprises are rising to the surface in the aftermath of the horrible night. Shockwaves are sent rippling through Coronation Street...

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add Coronation Street to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guideto find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.