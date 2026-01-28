Lou Michaelis is set to make a return to Coronation Street only a matter of months after the controversial character left the show.

Lou, played by Farrel Hegarty, originally joined the soap alongside her husband Mick Michaelis (Joe Layton) in February last year.

Their characters were introduced as nightmare neighbours for Chesney and Gemma, in a storyline which expanded the soap's setting beyond the ginnel for the first time in its history.

However, by July the same year, the characters had already left the show after a short but turbulent few months on our screens.

Viewers last saw Hegarty's character being locked up for 4 years after she plead guilty to attacking Gary Windass (Mikey North), which lead to him being in a coma.

Tim Metcalfe and Lou Michaelis. Danielle Baguley/ITV

In her final scenes, Lou entrusted the care of her children to foster carer Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor), telling her: "I don't want you bringing the kids to see me anymore. Not regularly.

"I just don't want them to get used to seeing me here. And this place getting mixed up in their memory of me."

At the time of the exit, a Coronation Street spokesperson told RadioTimes.com: "This is not a shock exit or an early exit.

"Mick and Lou were brought into the show to cause chaos on the cobbles in the build-up to a major storyline in the summer and they are already making their presence felt.

"Joe and Farrell were contracted for a specific length of time, some characters come in for a long time and some like Mick and Lou are brought to pass through and leave a trail of destruction behind them."

But now, Lou will be coming back to our screens and Farrel Hegarty has already filmed her returning scenes, according to reports from The Sun.

How this will happen considering the character is still meant to be in prison for another 3 and a half years remains to be seen.

Coronation Street airs weeknights at 8.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

