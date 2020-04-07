Now Asha Alahan’s twin will be played by Manchester actor Adam Hussain who will first appear in the role on Wednesday 15th April, alongside Tanisha Gorey who plays his twin Asha.

Aadi's return is in good timing, given Asha's current storyline.

Adam joins the show as the Alahan twins find themselves at the centre of an important new storyline exploring the devastating harm caused by "sexting".

Having rekindled her relationship with Corey, Asha sends him some sexy video footage and is devastated when it is sent to all her friends and ends up online.

Aadi will be on hand to try and protect his sister, however, he is powerless to stop the damage to Asha’s reputation as she struggles to deal with the consequences of her actions.

Adam, who has previously had roles in The Bay, Fertile Crescent and Ansentia, said: “I am excited to play the role of Aadi, putting my own twist on him as the character becomes involved in an important new storyline. I was already good friends with Tanisha Gorey, before coming to the Street, which helps hugely with portraying the bond of brother and sister."

He added: “Everyone at Coronation Street has been so welcoming, bringing me in to their family and treating me as one of their own. I have always associated Coronation Street with family and togetherness which is so important at this time.

"Having already filmed the start of this story before we had to stop production I look forward to returning as part of the amazing team who bring entertainment and joy to the screens of viewers across the nation.”

Welcome to the cobbles, Adam!

