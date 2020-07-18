When Jan and Ffion share their first scene, they are right in the midst of an awkward situation when one of them is less prepared to celebrate their wedding anniversary than the other. When Ffion turns up with a gift, a guilty Jan desperately tries to find a restaurant they can go to after lying that she had already arranged one.

Thanks to Fenisha Khatri (Olivia D'Lima), Ffion soon learns that her wife lied and when work causes Jan to not spend any time with her that evening, the two are forced to have a talk where Ffion voices her frustrations at coming second best to her job. Will Jan step up and make more of an effort?

Speaking about joining Casualty earlier in the year Gallacher said: “I am entirely delighted to be joining the longest-running emergency medical drama television series in the world… what’s not to be thrilled about! The added bonus is, of course, the folk that work on this fantastic show."

"I could not have felt more personally welcomed or professionally supported in what is often a bit of a nerve-wracking build-up to your first days filming. I look forward to many happy hours on Ffion Morgan’s pretend beat.”

Executive producer Simon Harper said at the time: “Jan has a huge and terrifying story coming up in the next series where [her son] Ross comes into her life again – and given that Ross is pretty dodgy and Ffion is a police officer, it’s all going to get pretty turbulent!”

