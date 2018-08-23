Jodie Whittaker’s first series of Doctor Who is nearly upon us, and around the world fans are counting the days until they’ll see her new Thirteenth Doctor in action.

And within that excitement there are a few questions. What will her version of the Doctor be like? How much of herself has she put into the character? Which of her previous roles should we watch before we see her in Doctor Who? And what’s Jodie Whittaker like when the cameras stop rolling?