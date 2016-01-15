These gorgeous Doctor Who scrolls depict the Vikings' victory over The Mire in The Girl Who Died
The never-before-seen props didn't make the cut in Maisie Williams' debut episode
Published: Friday, 15 January 2016 at 0:50 pm
Remember that time the Doctor and Clara met a little viking lass called Ashildr and helped all the lovely locals defeat an alien race called The Mire who were planning to destroy them?
Advertisement
Ah yes, The Girl Who Died in Doctor Who series nine was quite an episode – but it was so jam-packed that there was simply no room for one very beautiful series of props.
Luckily, thanks to social media we don't have to miss out on unused Who paraphernalia like this.
The props in question are this series of gorgeous scrolls, depicting the vikings' defeat of alien warrior race The Mire in series nine.
Now, hands up if you can decipher them.
More like this
Advertisement
Either works.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement