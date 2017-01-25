Variety reports that the pilot will tell the story of two ordinary parents who discover their children possess mutant powers.

“Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family joins up with an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive.”

The TV series looks set to differ in scope and tone when compared with the X-Men film franchise. Legion takes Stevens’ Haller out of the mutant world we know, surrounding him with new characters who’ve been developed specifically for the show.

“With the X-Men comics, there are a lot of alt universes, so that has allowed me some leeway,” Noah Hawley, creator of Legion, told Variety. “And obviously it’s a sort of origin story for David, but none of the other characters that I’ve surrounded him with are from the comics. It’s sort of an invented world.”

X-Men director Brian Singer is on board as an executive producer for the new pilot which, if successful, could bring Charles Xavier’s very gifted young students back to television for an extended run.

We’re just hoping they keep the cartoon’s theme tune.