Doctor Who meets Sherlock is the crossover of fanboys' and girls’ dreams. And while for many that would ideally mean Benedict Cumberbatch on screen with Peter Capaldi (or, let's be honest, David Tennant or Matt Smith) they may still be interested to hear that the Time Lord and the great detective are joining forces in a new audio drama…

Based on a 1994 Doctor Who novel, All-Consuming Fire sees Sherlock Holmes, played by voice-of-the-Daleks Nicholas Briggs, called in by the Vatican when some of the most dangerous books in the world are stolen from the Library of St John the Beheaded.