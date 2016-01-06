The Doctor to team up with Sherlock Holmes in new Doctor Who adventure
The crossover fans have been waiting for is finally here… sort of
Doctor Who meets Sherlock is the crossover of fanboys' and girls’ dreams. And while for many that would ideally mean Benedict Cumberbatch on screen with Peter Capaldi (or, let's be honest, David Tennant or Matt Smith) they may still be interested to hear that the Time Lord and the great detective are joining forces in a new audio drama…
Based on a 1994 Doctor Who novel, All-Consuming Fire sees Sherlock Holmes, played by voice-of-the-Daleks Nicholas Briggs, called in by the Vatican when some of the most dangerous books in the world are stolen from the Library of St John the Beheaded.
Among the suspects, one man stands out. He has no traceable background, refuses to give straight answers and hides behind a pseudonym (can you guess what it is?). However, Holmes and Watson soon realise that the Doctor is in fact their greatest hope as an Old God rises to threaten humanity...
Sylvester McCoy returns as the Seventh Doctor alongside companion Ace (Sophie Aldred), while Sherlock Holmes aficionados will also appreciate the inclusion of a character named Sherringford Holmes – the original name of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's literary creation.