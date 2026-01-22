Prolific writer Ryan Murphy, known for his work on American Horror Story and Monster, along with many other series, is back with a new show for FX called The Beauty.

Co-created by Murphy and Matt Hodgson, the series, which is releasing on Disney Plus in the UK, follows FBI Agents Cooper Madsen (Evan Peters) and Jordan Bennett (Rebecca Hall), who are investigating the mysterious deaths of international supermodels.

In doing so, they discover the existence of a sexually transmitted virus that transforms ordinary people into visions of physical perfection, but with terrifying consequences.

The series also stars Ashton Kutcher, Anthony Ramos and Jeremy Pope, but when will the next episode be released, and what is the full schedule for the rest of the run?

Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule for The Beauty.

When will The Beauty episode 4 be released?

Bella Hadid as Ruby in The Beauty. Philippe Antonello/FX

The first three episodes of The Beauty were released at once on Thursday 22nd January in UK, following which the series has switched to a weekly release schedule until later in the run.

This means that episode 4 will be released in the UK on Disney Plus on Thursday 29th January - one day after its release in the US on FX and Hulu.

How many episodes will there be of The Beauty?

Evan Peters as Cooper Madsen and Rebecca Hall as Jordan Bennett in The Beauty. Philippe Antonello/FX

There will be 11 episodes of The Beauty in total.

The series is based on the comic book of the same name, written by Jeremy Haun and Jason A Hurley and published by Image Comics.

It is not yet known whether the first season will adapt the full comic, and the show will therefore be one and done, or whether there will be more stories to tell in a potential second season.

The Beauty release schedule

Anthony Ramos as The Assassin in The Beauty. FX

The Beauty is set to follow an abnormal release schedule. The first three episodes were released at once, following which it is switching to a weekly release date, with new episodes arriving on Wednesdays in the US and Thursdays in the UK. So far, so standard.

However, from episode 8 onwards instalments will be released two at a time, meaning episodes 8 and 9 and episodes 10 and 11 will be released in blocks. All this means the season will come to an end on Thursday 5th March in the UK.

Here's a full breakdown of the UK release schedule for The Beauty on Disney Plus:

The Beauty episode 1 – Beautiful Pilot - Thursday 22nd January 2026 (out now)

The Beauty episode 2 – Beautiful Jordan - Thursday 22nd January 2026 (out now)

The Beauty episode 3 – Beautiful Christopher Cross - Thursday 22nd January 2026 (out now)

The Beauty episode 4 – Beautiful Chimp Face - Thursday 29th January 2026

The Beauty episode 5 – Beautiful Billionaires - Thursday 5th February 2026

The Beauty episode 6 – Beautiful Patient Zero - Thursday 12th February 2026

The Beauty episode 7 – Title TBC - Thursday 19th February 2026

The Beauty episode 8 – Title TBC - Thursday 26th February 2026

The Beauty episode 9 – Title TBC - Thursday 26th February 2026

The Beauty episode 10 – Title TBC - Thursday 5th March 2026

The Beauty episode 11 – Title TBC - Thursday 5th March 2026

The Beauty will continue on Disney Plus on Thursday 27th January 2026 – you can sign up to Disney+ from £5.99 a month now.

