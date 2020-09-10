Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley star as Clarke Griffin and Bellamy Blake respectively, two characters that have long been shipped by The 100 fans as their relationship has evolved over previous seasons.

Many viewers had speculated they would finally get together after years of hints, but they got a rude awakening last night in the 13th episode of the show's final season.

Read on for full spoilers.

After being thought dead in an explosion earlier in the final season, Bellamy returned in episode 12, titled The Stranger, but not as we once knew him.

A traumatic time fending for himself on a brutal planet had altered his loyalties, now aligning himself with Clarke's bitter enemies known only as the Disciples.

In an emotional confrontation in yesterday evening's episode, Blood Giant, Clarke was ultimately forced to kill the man who had once been her best friend.

Showrunner Jason Rothenberg explained the decision in a Twitter post, which reads: "For 7 seasons, The 100 has been a show about the dark things that humanity will do to survive and the toll those deeds take on our heroes' souls.

"We knew Bellamy's death had to go to the heart of what the show is all about: Survival. Who you're willing to protect. And who you're willing to sacrifice.

"His loss is devastating, but his life and his endless love for his people will loom large and affect everything that comes after, to the very end of the series finale, itself.

"We thank Bob [Morley] for his beautiful work over these long years and wish him all the best in his future endeavours."

While some agreed with his vision for the series, a vocal portion of fans were furious to witness such a tragic fate for Bellamy, as well as a decisive end to his relationship with Clarke.

One fan wrote: "This was all so out of character, Clarke would NEVER kill Bellamy, and Bellamy would not betray his friends! He literally died as a villain! Wth? [What the hell?]"

Although, others felt that the situation had been blown out of proportion, with another Twitter user questioning why they should feel the need to apologise for killing off a fictional character.

The 100 seasons 1-5 are streaming on Amazon Prime Video.