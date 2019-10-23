“It'll have to do really well, because it was really pricey,” Hamilton told RadioTimes.com.

“So it's going to have to turn quite a lot of money before it goes into profit. So I think it's the great unknown.”

And even if Dark Fate did make a big enough profit, Hamilton went on to suggest that she wasn’t too sure whether she’d be willing to invest the time and energy into making another instalment anyway.

“I'm really tired!” she laughed. “Am I dying to go back there again? Not right now! But we'll see.

“If it was a story worth telling again, if there were a new version…. I'll always be reaching for that.

“But the characters could be left alone,” she added. “We’ll just have to see.”

Then again, Hamilton admitted that she hadn’t been entirely sure about returning for Dark Fate itself, only to be very satisfied with the results in the end – so maybe she’ll come around.

“I just wasn't sure that I could come up with the goods,” Hamilton told us. “And that it would be interesting still.

“I wondered whether it was something whose time had come and gone. Was there more to say?

“But certainly, Sarah Connor of a certain age, Sarah Connor 27 years later. That would be the interesting thing for me. I just wanted to make sure that I didn't let Sarah Connor down.

“[The Terminator films] are Sarah's journey,” she concluded.

“People keep talking about Dark Fate like 'now it's a female story, and three strong female characters, and female empowerment...' but that has been the DNA of the franchise – a woman. Or more than one woman, now. The same only bigger.”

Terminator: Dark Fate is in UK cinemas now, and will be released in other territories on the 1st November