Steven Moffat explains why he did not want Peter Capaldi to quit Doctor Who
The outgoing showrunner says he had hoped Capaldi would stay on – because he felt he couldn't bear the trauma of saying goodbye to yet another Doctor
Steven Moffat has admitted that he wanted Peter Capaldi to stay on for the next series of Doctor Who – if only to avoid the trauma of watching him quit the show.
Speaking ahead of this Saturday’s series 10 finale, Moffat admitted that it was painful to know that he would have to witness the end of yet another Doctor on his watch.
“I was hoping he would stay on," he told The Chris Evans Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2. "There’s only so much emotional trauma you can bear. I have had three versions of my childhood hero hand in their resignation to me, and there is no specific therapy for that; it is really quite difficult. [It's like] Santa Claus quitting in front of you.”
http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p0578135/player