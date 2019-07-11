Well, we’re guessing it's a faithful friend of Picard's from its name – a close-up inspection of the dog’s Starfleet insignia tag says “No1” ie "Number One" (we’re guessing there wasn’t enough room for “Lieutenant Woof”).

Alongside the revelation that William Riker may have been replaced by a dog with strangely Vulcan-esque ears, the sneak peek also offers fans other intriguing clues. Firstly, the Eiffel Tower in the distance provides a nod to one of the show’s apparent settings, the Picard family's vineyard in France.

Secondly, there’s Picard himself. Dressed in civilian garb, he’s turned away from the glaring sun that's seemingly inviting adventure, perhaps giving an insight into how closed off his character has become.

This supports what Stewart has said before about the old space adventurer. “He may not – and I stress, may not – be a captain anymore, he may not be the Jean-Luc that you recognise and know so well,” Stewart previously told an audience in Las Vegas.

“It may be a very different individual, someone who has been changed by his experiences. Twenty years will have passed, which is more or less the time between the very last movie, Nemesis, and today."

Advertisement

No stardate has yet been given for Picard’s release, but the show will be available to UK viewers on Amazon Prime.