Star Trek fans loved the Queen's Christmas Day 'cosplay'
A Christmas message for the whole galactic quadrant
Is the Queen a secret Trekkie? Or had everyone had just a little too much sherry before they sat down to watch HRH's Christmas message on Christmas Day?
The Queen spoke about how "small acts of goodness" can help people face the challenges of the modern world and make a difference – but some people were more interested in her outfit than her message.
Wearing a turquoise blue dress with black collar and decorative brooch, some viewers couldn't help comparing her outfit with that of the crew of the USS Enterprise in Star Trek.
Well?
Although, as anyone who knows the Star Trek uniform colours knows...
But perhaps it wasn't Star Trek that was uppermost in the Queen's mind in this year of bounteous entertainment.