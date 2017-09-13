Star Trek: Discovery’s theme tune pays spine-tingling homage to the original
May this tune live long and prosper
Published: Wednesday, 13 September 2017 at 11:06 am
Star Trek: Discovery has just unveiled its new theme tune in full – and it boldly goes where the show has already gone before...
In the latest sneak peek video of the upcoming sci-fi series, composer Jeff Russo leads a 60-piece orchestra through recording the new theme, which borrows its first few tantalising notes from the first Star Trek intro. And ends with those horns from Alexander Courage's original music.
In between, is a new theme, which is a lot closer to the music of The Next Generation and much more upbeat that Voyager or Deep Space Nine.
It’s epic. It's optimistic. It's, well, hear it for yourself.
Star Trek: Discovery debuts on Netflix on 25th September 2017
