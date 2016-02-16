Remember THAT Peter Capaldi speech? John Hurt just read it as the War Doctor
The actor took on one of Doctor Who's most inspiring monologues with style
What would some of the Doctor's most iconic Doctor Who speeches sound like if they'd been delivered by The War Doctor?
That's a question many of us may or may not have asked – but we've got an answer now, thanks to John Hurt.
He's been out in Los Angeles at Doctor Who convention Gallifrey One, and while he was there he re-read some of the Doctor's most famous monologues for fans.
From William Hartnell's promise in The Five Doctors...
...to Jon Pertwee's Planet of The Daleks dialogue...
... Tom Baker's Ark in Space address...
... and even Peter Capaldi's moving words about war from The Zygon Inversion. Yes, the War Doctor is quoting an anti-war speech. Read into that what you will...