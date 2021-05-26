Powerpuff Girls live-action pilot scrapped: “This was just a miss”

Plans for a live-action Powerpuff Girls series have been put on hold by The CW, with the channel’s chairman Mark Pedowitz saying that the pilot episode “didn’t work”.

Pedowitz revealed that the show would not form part of the channel’s 2021-2022 slate, as had previously been expected, and it will now be reworked by writers Diablo Cody and Heather Regnier.

“The reason we do pilots is sometimes things miss, this was just a miss,” he announced. “We believe in the cast completely, we believe in Diablo and Heather, the writers… in this case, the pilot didn’t work.”

Although he did not go into detail about precisely what had gone wrong with the pilot, he did say that the tone “might’ve felt a little too campy” and emphasised that it was important to get the show right given the level of interest it has attracted.

“You learn things and you test things out,” he said. “In this case, we felt let’s take a step back and go back to the drawing board because this is a powerful property, it has engaged a lot of interest and we want to get it right before we put it out.”

The series will revisit the popular pint-sized superheroes – who made their name in the beloved Cartoon Network series – as they come to terms with life as disillusioned 20-somethings, their crime-fighting days now behind them.

The cast includes Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Chloe Bennet as Blossom, Descendants star Dove Cameron as Bubbles and newcomer Yana Perreault as Buttercup, while supporting roles will be played by Robyn Lively, Tom Kenny, Donald Faison and Nicholas Podanny.

It is not clear what the timescale is for the reworked pilot – but it looks like there might be quite a wait before the Powerpuff Girls are saving the day once again.