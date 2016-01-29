Described as tall and stubborn with luscious red locks, Brianna is a pretty important character. And that's probably why fans were so eager to see so many famous redheads take on the role. Campaigns were launched for everyone from Karen Gillan to Rose Leslie and even Lily Cole to take on the role and there was even a #BreeWatch set up on Twitter.

The wait is finally over now though, with Skelton's casting welcomed by her on-screen parents.

Author Diana Gabaldon also wished her well.

The actress – who has popped up in Casualty, Waterloo Road and CBBC's So Awkward – couldn't be more excited about it either.

Oh and yes, in case you're wondering, the character is about 20 years old because there's a pretty important time jump coming.

Roll on series 2, eh?