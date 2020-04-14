Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When is Outer Banks on Netflix?

The 10-episode first season of the teen drama lands on Netflix on Wednesday 15th April.

What is Outer Banks about?

The series centres around a group of teenagers living in the Outer Banks area of North Carolina who call themselves "the Pogues", and their search for their ringleader's missing father.

During their hunt, the Pogues come across a legendary treasure that is connected to the missing man - which leads to a conflict with their rivals and turns their summer "into one filled with mystery and adventure they’ll never forget."

More like this

Outer Banks cast: Who appears in the Netflix series?

The main cast is made up of several young stars – some of whom are relative newcomers to the small screen, including Madelyn Cline (playing Sarah Cameron), who previously appeared in two episodes of the second season of Stranger Things, Madison Bailey (Kiara), formerly recurring on The CW series Black Lightning and Chase Stokes (John B) - who also made an appearance in an episode of Stranger Things.

More seasoned performers in the cast include Charles Esten (Ward Cameron), who was part of the main cast of hit musical drama series Nashville from 2012 to 2018, and Austin North (Topper), who starred in the Disney Channel comedy series I Didn't Do It from 2014 to 2015.

Outer Banks trailer

You can watch a trailer for the first season of Outer Banks below.

Will there be an Outer Banks season 2?

There's no news yet on whether we're likely to see a second run, but this shouldn't be cause for alarm at this stage - Netflix normally waits for a month or so after a new show debuts before making a decision about its future.

Advertisement

Outer Banks is streaming on Netflix – check out what else is on with our TV Guide