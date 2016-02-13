Look how much she loves playing the villain. She walks around the Gallifrey One convention like a real life megalomaniac.

The woman's a force of nature, which is why she can take glee in killing another fan favourite character and we'll still love her afterwards.

Yup, the moment that harrowed thousands of fans was tonnes of fun for the actress doing the harrowing.

Never change, Missy. Never change.