Doctor Who might not be on its stablest footing right now, but former star Mandip Gill isn't at all worried about its future.

The BBC's long-running sci-fi staple had a challenging year in 2025, which saw Disney end its co-production deal, Ncuti Gatwa depart the role of the Doctor, and season 15 finale The Reality War receive a mixed reception.

Despite these headwinds, the show will return for a Christmas special in 2026, which will need to resolve a cliffhanger that suggested former companion Billie Piper could be next to play the Doctor (although she hasn't yet been officially credited as such).

In the face of all this uncertainty, Gill offered some reassuring words to fans in a recent interview with RadioTimes.com, to promote her new sitcom Can You Keep a Secret?.

"It will come back," she said. "Have you seen how long it's been going on? And the great thing about the people who watch Doctor Who is they're so open to change, which is why it can keep regenerating every couple of years."

Gill continued of the show's success: "So I have no doubt that it'll come back, and it just keeps getting bigger and bigger and more exciting. But I've always said there's only a certain amount of people, I think, that can play the Doctor.

"I think it takes a certain type of person. I'm sure they'll get it right, but it'll be so interesting, even for us 'inside', to find out who it is. And I'm sure they'll have an amazing time."

Addressing rumours of a potential hiatus, Gill added: "But I really do think it will come back in its own time when it's meant to – that show can just keep going on and on and on."

Gill herself has recently returned to the Whoniverse for a full cast audio drama co-starring Jodie Whittaker, which furthers the complex relationship between Yaz and the Thirteenth Doctor.

Mandip Gill, Dawn French, Mark Heap and Craig Roberts in Can You Keep a Secret?. BBC / Big Talk Studios / Nicky Johnston

The actor will next be seen opposite Dawn French (The Trouble with Maggie Cole), Mark Heap (Friday Night Dinner) and Craig Roberts (Still Up) in Can You Keep a Secret?, an offbeat sitcom about a family attempting to get away with insurance fraud.

Can You Keep a Secret? begins on 7th January 2026 on BBC One and iPlayer.

